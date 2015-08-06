TORONTO Aug 6 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, with shares in energy companies dropping on lower oil prices while positive earnings surprises helped specific financial, telecom and mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.69 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,437.30 shortly after the open. Eight of the 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)