Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
TORONTO Aug 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with energy shares weighing as oil prices slid further, setting the index up for a 0.6 percent slip on the week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.41 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,385.50. Half of the 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LIMA, March 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said Thursday that a nearly two-week strike has not materially impacted production levels at its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru, the country's biggest, though the union said output has been cut in half.