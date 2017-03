TORONTO Aug 10 Canada's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Monday with most sectors making gains following losses in the previous two sessions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.2 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,353.90. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with energy stocks experiencing particularly choppy trading. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)