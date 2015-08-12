TORONTO Aug 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, mirroring global market moves, as China pushed its currency lower for the second straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.39 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,331.28. Seven of the index's 10 key sectors retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)