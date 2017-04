TORONTO Aug 18 Canada's main stock index opened broadly lower on Tuesday, tracking global markets after a 6 percent slide in Chinese stocks, with gold miners among Toronto's biggest decliners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.67 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,200.86 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in the red, with materials, home to gold companies, down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)