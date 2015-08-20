UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TORONTO Aug 20 Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday, tracking global equity markets and extending its recent hefty losses, as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September softened and anxiety over global growth dominated.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 102.86 points, or 0.73 percent, to 13,933.77. Materials, home to mining stocks, was the lone gainer among the index's 10 main groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.