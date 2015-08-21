UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall from 11-week high - Freddie Mac

(Adds background, table, graphic) NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell from 11-week highs as Treasury yields decreased in the wake of indications by the Federal Reserve last week that it will remain on a gradual path to raising interest rates, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.23 percent in the week ended March 23. This compared with the