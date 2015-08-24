TORONTO Aug 24 Canada's main stock index plunged more than 5 percent minutes after the open on Monday, tracking a global rout following a nearly 9 percent dive in Chinese stocks that also sent commodity prices plunging.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 720.45 points, or 5.35 percent, to 12,753.22, its biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.

All 10 of the index's main sectors were down at least 3 percent or more, with the heavily weighted energy stocks sinking 5.2 percent and financials diving 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)