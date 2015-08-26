TORONTO Aug 26 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent before paring some gains shortly after the open, tracking global markets staging a comeback amid worries over growth in China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.27 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,233.2 after hitting as high as 13,360.49. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in higher territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)