Nikkei edges up, upbeat tankan fails to offset worries about exporters
* Toshiba dives on news co will likely miss 3rd earnings deadline
TORONTO Aug 26 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent before paring some gains shortly after the open, tracking global markets staging a comeback amid worries over growth in China.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.27 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,233.2 after hitting as high as 13,360.49. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in higher territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Toshiba dives on news co will likely miss 3rd earnings deadline
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares started the week modestly higher on Monday after a bumper quarter as investors look to the shape of U.S. trade and economic policies and how they could affect global growth.