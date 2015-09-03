TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Thursday, with most of the index's key sectors advancing, as the latest economic data showed the country's trade deficit narrowed more than expected, to an eight-month low of C$593 million.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 31.26 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,576.51. Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)