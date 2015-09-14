BRIEF-Tivo signs patent license agreement with DWANGO
* Rovi Corporation signed new intellectual property license agreement with DWANGO Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's main stock index fell slightly at the open as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve decision this week and commodity prices, under pressure from the latest tepid data out of China, dragged on resource stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 41.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 13,420.34 shortly after markets opened. Seven of the index's 10 main groups declined. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Rovi Corporation signed new intellectual property license agreement with DWANGO Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.