TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index fell hard on Friday as investors reacted nervously to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates and some commodity prices tumbled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 173.44 points, or 1.26 percent, at 13,613.72 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)