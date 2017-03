TORONTO, Sept 28 Canada's main stock opened sharply lower on Monday as materials, which fell 3 percent, led broad losses across most sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 109.49 points, or 0.82 percent, to 13,269.08. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in the red, with consumer staples the lone gainer.