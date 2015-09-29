TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index opened moderately higher on Tuesday, with all 10 of the index's key sectors recouping at least some of the previous session's losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 44.7 points, or 0.34 percent, to 13,049.28 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)