BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
TORONTO Oct 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by energy stocks that jumped more than 3 percent on the back of surging crude prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.48 points, or 0.42 percent, to 13,363.44. Seven of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.