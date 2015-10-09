TORONTO Oct 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, gunning for its sixth straight day of gains, as investors embraced more risks after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting showed it was in no hurry to hike interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.83 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,022.49. Half of the index's 10 main sectors were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)