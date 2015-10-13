TORONTO Oct 13 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with energy stocks stung by a drop in oil prices overnight and investor sentiment hurt by weak trade data out of China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.10 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,864.26 shortly after the open. It was closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)