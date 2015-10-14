Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday, helped by gains among gold mining stocks as the price of bullion hit its highest level since late June.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.84 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,882.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.