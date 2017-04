TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the open on Thursday, as energy stocks took a hit from lower crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index , which had briefly turned positive, was trading down 31.95 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,418.92.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in the red, with energy stocks down nearly 1 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)