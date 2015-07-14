TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index fell shortly after the open on Tuesday, on track for breaking a two-session win streak with financial stocks leading declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 77.47 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,455.75. All of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)