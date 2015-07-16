TORONTO, July 16 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, extending four straight days of gains, with the heavily-weighted financial stocks leading the charge following Wednesday's Bank of Canada interest rate cut.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 61.74 points, or 0.42 percent, to 14,724.02. The materials group, home to mining companies, was the lone sector in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)