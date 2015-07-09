TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent shortly after the open on Thursday, with bank and resource stocks leading a broad rebound from Wednesday's hefty losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose as much as 146.62 points, or 1.02 percent, to 14,558.69, with all 10 of the index's main sectors in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)