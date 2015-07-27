TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index sank 1 percent shortly after the open on Monday, in a broad rout that tracked global equities, which fell on the heels of a more than 8 percent plunge in Chinese stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 142.28 points, or 1 percent, at 14,043.96 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)