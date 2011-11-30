NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. stock index futures jumped sharply on Wednesday after major central banks around the world announced coordinated actions to provide liquidity to the global financial system.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 26.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 255 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 48.5 points. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)