U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
SHANGHAI, April 16 Shanghai shares snapped a four-day winning streak in weak Monday trade, dogged by weakness in financials and oil majors as investors took some profits in last week's leading gainers.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,357, slipping from a three-week high. The CSI300 Index , which also tracks some Shenzhen listings, closed down 0.3 percent.
Property developers bucked broader market weakness after Goldman Sachs upgraded the sector listed in the mainland. The Shanghai property sub-index was an outperformer, up 0.9 percent, with Poly Real Estate rising 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.