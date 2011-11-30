NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, after China said it was cutting its bank reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 10.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 85 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 22.5 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)