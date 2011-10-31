NEW YORK Oct 31 Wall Street closed its best month since 1991 on a down note on Monday as the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings Ltd and new worries about Europe's crisis hammered financial shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 275.34 points, or 2.25 percent, at 11,955.77, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 31.80 points, or 2.47 percent, at 1,253.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 52.74 points, or 1.93 percent, at 2,684.41.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)