NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch the panicky reaction to Europe's ongoing debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 178.46 points, or 1.53 percent, at 11,836.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 19.59 points, or 1.61 percent, at 1,237.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.17 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,640.13. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)