NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift depending on the latest headline from Europe.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 85.07 points, or 0.71 percent, at 12,068.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.88 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,261.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 9.10 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,695.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)