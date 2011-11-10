NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from a 3 percent drop in the previous session as investors latched onto positive corporate and economic news in the absence of a clear worsening of Europe's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 113.07 points, or 0.96 percent, to 11,894.01, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 10.59 points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,239.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 3.50 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,625.15.

