NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher on the week after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave some relief to worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 259.67 points, or 2.18 percent, to 12,153.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 24.15 points, or 1.95 percent, to 1,263.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 53.60 points, or 2.04 percent, to 2,678.75.