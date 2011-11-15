NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward formation of a new Italian government and a pair of stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 17.18 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,096.16, according to the latest figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.03 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,257.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 28.98 points, or 1.09 percent, at 2,686.20. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)