NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in another low volume day, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the economy and the banking system.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 190.11 points, or 1.57 percent, at 11,906.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 20.77 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,237.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 46.06 points, or 1.71 percent, at 2,640.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)