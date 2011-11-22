NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day on Tuesday, having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing costs in Spain hit another record.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 52.37 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,494.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 4.85 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,188.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 1.86 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,521.28. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)