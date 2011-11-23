NEW YORK, Nov 23 Frustration over the euro-zone debt crisis and weak Chinese factory data sent U.S. stocks down for a sixth straight day on Wednesday.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 236.09 points, or 2.05 percent, to end unofficially at 11,257.63. The S&P 500 .SPX dropped 26.24 points, or 2.21 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,161.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.20 points, or 2.43 percent, to close unofficially at 2,460.08.

The S&P 500's six-day decline is the longest such streak since a seven-day slide that ended Aug. 2.

The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.