NEW YORK Nov 29 The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 32.62 points, or 0.28 percent, to end unofficially at 11,556.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX gained 2.64 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,195.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 11.83 points, or 0.47 percent, to close unofficially at 2,515.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)