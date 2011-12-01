NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but investors worry that recent strong data could set the market up for a selloff should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 25.05 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,020.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX shed 2.37 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,244.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 5.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,626.20.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)