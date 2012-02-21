(Repeats to attach story to alerts)

NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow rose above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices threatened prospects for the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.12 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.00 point, or 0.07 percent, at 1,362.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 3.21 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,948.57. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)