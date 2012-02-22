NEW YORK Feb 22 Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.72 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,938.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.57 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,357.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.40 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,933.17.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)