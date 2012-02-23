NEW YORK Feb 23 Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market once again stalled as it approached peaks not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.09 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,984.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.79 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,363.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.81 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,956.98. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)