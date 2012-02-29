NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 53.51 points, or 0.41 percent, to end unofficially at 12,951.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 6.52 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,365.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 19.87 points, or 0.67 percent, to close unofficially at 2,966.89.

For the month, the Dow rose 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 4.1 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)