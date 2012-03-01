NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.23 points, or 0.22 percent, to close unofficially at 12,980.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.41 points, or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,374.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.08 points, or 0.74 percent, to end unofficially at 2,988.97. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)