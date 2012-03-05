(Updates to unofficial close)

NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four, led lower by basic materials and energy shares after China cut its growth target for 2012.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.76 points, or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 12,962.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 5.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 25.71 points, or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 2,950.48. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)