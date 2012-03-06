NEW YORK, March 6 The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns China's slowdown would hit global growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 204.57 points, or 1.58 percent, at 12,758.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 20.94 points, or 1.53 percent, at 1,343.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.25 points, or 1.36 percent, at 2,910.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)