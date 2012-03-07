NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses after payroll processor ADP's report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 78.26 points, or 0.61 percent, to end unofficially at 12,837.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.25 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,352.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 25.37 points, or 0.87 percent, to close unofficially at 2,935.69. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)