NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 70.61 points, or 0.55 percent, to end unofficially at 12,907.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 13.28 points, or 0.98 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,365.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 34.73 points, or 1.18 percent, to close unofficially at 2,970.42. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch)