NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday, extending the recent rally after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to close unofficially at 13,239.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 5.58 points, or 0.40 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,409.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 23.06 points, or 0.75 percent, to end unofficially at 3,078.32.

The S&P 500 climbed within 10 percent of its 2007 all-time closing high. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)