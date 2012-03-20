NEW YORK, March 20 A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 68.94 points, or 0.52 percent, to end unofficially at 13,170.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,405.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 3,074.15. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)