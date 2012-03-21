NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in the energy services sector, but gains in tech supported the Nasdaq and kept the S&P 500 near four-year highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 45.57 points, or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at 13,124.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.62 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.90. But the Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 3,075.32. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)