NEW YORK Aug 12 After one of the most volatile weeks in memory, U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday in a tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over.

Volume was much lighter than on any other day of the week and intraday swings were far less violent than those seen in previous days. Both signs suggested a drop in investor anxiety.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 107.74 points, or 0.97 percent, at 11,251.05, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 4.43 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,177.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 13.36 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,506.04.

For the week, the Dow was off 1.5 percent, the S&P fell 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)